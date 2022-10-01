European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.20

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.20 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 78 ($0.94), with a volume of 833762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.60 ($0.96).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.41. The stock has a market cap of £291.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, insider Martin Breuer bought 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £11,869 ($14,341.47).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

