Evercore ISI Cuts Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $8.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of PGRE opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 986,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 417,457 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 148,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

