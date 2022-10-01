Evercore ISI Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $31.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.38.

NYSE VNO opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

