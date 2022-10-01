Evercore ISI Trims Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Target Price to $188.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.18.

NYSE EXR opened at $172.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.16. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

