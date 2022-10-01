EveryCoin (EVY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

EveryCoin (EVY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $67,995.33 and approximately $2,470.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,345.76 or 0.99998715 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065145 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00082932 BTC.

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

