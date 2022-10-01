Exohood (EXO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $592,851.61

Exohood (EXO) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Exohood has a total market cap of $592,851.61 and $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exohood has traded 1,126.5% higher against the US dollar. One Exohood coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,425.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00274909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00143066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00758934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00613509 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Exohood Profile

Exohood (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Exohood is https://reddit.com/r/Exohood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Exohood

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exohood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exohood using one of the exchanges listed above.

