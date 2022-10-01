Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 652,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,223. Express has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. The company had revenue of $464.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Express will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Express by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 423,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Express by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 446,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Express by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 416,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 20.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

