extraDNA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17,991.24 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $17,991.24 and approximately $109.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00320060 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00133456 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00067321 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00041500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,122,461 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.