Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 39.6% in September

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 655,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Farmmi Stock Performance

FAMI stock remained flat at $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,530. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.