FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.60

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 93823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 16.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 74.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

