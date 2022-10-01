Fashion Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FSHN)

Fashion Coin (FSHN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Fashion Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fashion Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Fashion Coin has a total market cap of $150,000.00 and approximately $42,153.00 worth of Fashion Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fashion Coin

Fashion Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Fashion Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,001 coins. Fashion Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_fashion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fashion Coin is coin.fashion.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fashion Coin is a generation Z native cryptocurrency at the heart of the NFT-based social network Proof-of-Love.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fashion Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fashion Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fashion Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

