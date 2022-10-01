Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 894,092 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. 3,773,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

