Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,839,500 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

Fibra UNO stock remained flat at $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,525. Fibra UNO has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

