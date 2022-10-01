Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,839,500 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.5 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Performance
Fibra UNO stock remained flat at $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,525. Fibra UNO has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.
About Fibra UNO
