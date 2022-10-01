FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. FibSWAP DEx has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,362,344,480 coins. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/FibswapDEx. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx
