Financial Contrast: RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Advent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies $7.07 million 22.34 -$20.52 million ($0.71) -4.31

RoboGroup T.E.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Profitability

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies -440.98% -38.74% -31.93%

Risk and Volatility

RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. was a former subsidiary of D.D.Y. Wing Aviation Ltd.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

