Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDW) Short Interest Up 53.5% in September

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

FEXDW stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fintech Ecosystem Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 475,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Company Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

