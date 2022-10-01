Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Firan Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.
About Firan Technology Group
