Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

