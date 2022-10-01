First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

GLD opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average of $168.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.