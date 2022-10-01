First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,247,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth $1,618,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FXF opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12 month low of $89.12 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

