First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Down 47.4% in September

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FTC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,681. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.