First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Down 47.4% in September

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FTC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,681. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

