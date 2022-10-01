First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,873,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $7,768,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $485,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter.

FLN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 21,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,610. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

