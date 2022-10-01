First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FGB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 12,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 83,056 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

