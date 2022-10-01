First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FGB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 12,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.32.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Further Reading
