First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.06

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.06 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 41018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVD. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,959,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 33,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

