FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Scotiabank currently has C$135.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$148.00.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$164.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$145.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$256.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 43.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$165.02.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 6.5199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total transaction of C$500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,073,390. In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.00, for a total value of C$342,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,618,600. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total value of C$500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,073,390.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

