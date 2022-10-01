Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. 1,570,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

