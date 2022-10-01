Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives $45.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

