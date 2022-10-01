Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 34,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,748. Freight Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, provides B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and capacity solutions.

Featured Articles

