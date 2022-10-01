Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (FDZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Friendz has a total market cap of $199,028.45 and $42,419.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz launched on July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered.Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

