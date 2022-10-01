Frontier Communications Parent’s (FYBR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,106,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,568 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,550,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,067,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,794,000 after purchasing an additional 675,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

