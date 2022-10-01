FUNToken Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $80.70 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

