Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Up 50.4% in September

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
In other news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,492. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 69,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
