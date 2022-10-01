Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Up 50.4% in September

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Fusion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,492. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 69,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

FUSN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.89 and a quick ratio of 17.89. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.