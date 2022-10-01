Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fuwei Films Stock Performance

FFHL stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuwei Films in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

