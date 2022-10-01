G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIII shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 761,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $712,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

