GAM Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Centene by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Centene stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

