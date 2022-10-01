GAM Holding AG Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,972 shares of company stock worth $2,322,363 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

