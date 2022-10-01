GAM Holding AG Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 204.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134,614 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

BABA stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

