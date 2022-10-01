GAM Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $133,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

