GAM Holding AG Purchases New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $176,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 925.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.