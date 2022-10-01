GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

