GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,455,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,736,000 after buying an additional 101,906 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

