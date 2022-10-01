GAM Holding AG Sells 29,669 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,265 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 29,669 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for 1.9% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.20% of Akamai Technologies worth $29,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $80.32 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.79 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

