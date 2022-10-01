GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 186,236 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,661,000. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.42.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

