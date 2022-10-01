Game Ace Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Million (GAT)

Game Ace Token (GAT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Game Ace Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Game Ace Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00006511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Game Ace Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $61,989.00 worth of Game Ace Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.39 or 0.99983354 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00068025 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00082709 BTC.

Game Ace Token Coin Profile

Game Ace Token (CRYPTO:GAT) is a coin. Game Ace Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Game Ace Token is https://reddit.com/r/AlchemyToys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Game Ace Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

