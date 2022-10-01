Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,700 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.21) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Games Workshop Group Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMWKF opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $142.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17.
About Games Workshop Group
