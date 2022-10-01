Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,700 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.21) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Games Workshop Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMWKF opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $142.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

