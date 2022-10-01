Gamestarter (GAME) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $52,811.00

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Gamestarter has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Gamestarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gamestarter has a market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $52,811.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gamestarter Coin Profile

Gamestarter’s genesis date was July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gamestarter is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

