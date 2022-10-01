Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 87.5% in September

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

GBERY stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Geberit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.00.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

