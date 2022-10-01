Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $167.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,930.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

