Genshiro Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Genshiro has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Genshiro has a total market capitalization of $574,687.00 and $38,580.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genshiro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genshiro alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004619 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.59 or 0.01631944 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00034484 BTC.

Genshiro Coin Profile

GENS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 232,102,871 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/Equilibrium_DeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en.

Genshiro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genshiro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genshiro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.