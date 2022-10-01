goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,665.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EHMEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.86.

goeasy Stock Performance

EHMEF opened at $76.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.21. goeasy has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $164.62.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

