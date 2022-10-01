Goldcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $664,233.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $664,233.00 and $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00277089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017135 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004082 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,282,217 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.